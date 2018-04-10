Posted: Apr 10, 2018 9:44 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2018 9:44 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma Wesleyan University will host the annual local prayer event for the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 3rd from noon to 1 o’clock in the Chapel on Silverlake Road.

You and your family are encouraged to attend the special time of prayer for our nation, state and community. The theme for the 2018 National Day of Prayer observation is “Unity” from Ephesians 4:3.

A local interdenominational committee is organizing the Bartlesville event again this year. Local ministers, ministry leaders and community leaders will be participating in the service.

Our nation struggles with foreign and domestic threats, economic insecurity, cultural tensions, and continued challenges to basic constitutional rights. People are preparing to heed the call by elected leaders to exercise one of their most precious freedoms – the right to gather, turn to God, and pray.

The National Day of Prayer is not just a vital part of American’s heritage, but it is as relevant and critical today as it was at the first call by our Continental Congress in 1775. President Truman established a National Day of Prayer in public law in 1952 by a join resolution of Congress. There is no charge and no reservations are necessary.