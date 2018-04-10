Posted: Apr 10, 2018 10:28 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2018 10:28 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Police Department will participate in a 42-hour multi-state mobilization effort designed to deter and catch drivers under the influence of marijuana, alcohol and other drugs.

Bartlesville Police Department Captain Rocky Bevard says the campaign begins at midnight on Friday morning, April 20th and ends at 6 o'clock Saturday night, April 21st. During that time, law enforcement in several states will focus on targeting drug-impaired drivers — especially those under the influence of marijuana.

According to Befard the mobilization is designed to coincide with the culture code name '420,' which refers to the consumption of marijuana.

People who regularly use the drug often 'celebrate' by smoking marijuana on April 20, often around 4:20 in the afternoon. The enforcement campaign is sponsored by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office as an effort to deter drug-impaired drivers.

Bevard says you should expect to see saturated patrols in Bartlesville over the two-day period.