Posted: Apr 10, 2018 12:31 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2018 12:31 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The leadership of the Bartlesville Education Association has announced it will conclude its teacher walkout so that classes can resume on Thursday. The district will continue to send a contingent of teachers, selected by the BEA, to work at the Capitol on plans to further increase schools' operational funding. You are invited to join in as part of the Bartlesville group at the Capitol on Thursday.

Superintendent, Chuck McCauley says Bartlesville is ready to be back in school. McCauley says he appreciates the leadership of the BEA and all our teachers for the incredible progress they have made possible on behalf of our students.

McCauley says the community has been steadfast in its support for its schools, and he looks forward to continuing the momentum on behalf of our students.

McCauley says the eight-day suspension means that the district's elementary and middle school students are scheduled to have their final day of class on Wednesday, May 30th.

Bartlesville High School students are scheduled to have their final day of class on Thursday, May 31st. Commencement for graduating seniors will still be on Friday, May 25th.