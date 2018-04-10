Posted: Apr 10, 2018 2:49 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2018 3:33 PM

Ben Nicholas

Several local and area schools are reporting closings for tomorrow as part of the ongoing teacher walkouts. However, schools are unaware of when they will be back in school.

With the announcement that Bartlesville Public Schools will be back in session on Thursday, many districts have started top gather information from their teachers and administration as to when they will be back.

At this time, no district other than BPS has announced an official return date. However, Nowata Public Schools, Caney Valley Public Schools, Copan Public Schools, Pawhuska Public Schools, Barnsdall Public Schools, Oklahoma Union Public Schools and Bartlesville Public Schools will not be in class on Wednesday. A return is still possible, but information is still being gathered by the districts and no date has been set yet.