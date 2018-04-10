Posted: Apr 10, 2018 3:05 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2018 3:06 PM

Ben Nicholas

With the Bartlesville Education Association announcing that classes will resume on Thursday, school districts are beginning to outline their plan on making up the class days that were missed.

In Dewey, Superintendent Vince Vincent addressed a letter explaining how Dewey Public Schools would proceed.

Superintendent Vincent says the first 4 days that were missed will be made up on unused snow days by using April 20 and 27, and May 4 and 11. He says the 5th missed day will be made up by holding school on May 18th.

The original school ending date was May 17, and Superintendent Vincent says days 6 and 7, will be made up by adding 28 minutes to the daily schedule. When school returns the new school day will start at 8:10 am and end at 3:33 pm. The final school year date will still be May 18th for students.

If school is closed beyond Tuesday, April 10th (an 8th day), Superintendent Vincent says DPS must add days to the school calendar beyond May 18th.