Posted: Apr 10, 2018 3:48 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2018 3:48 PM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin has signed House Bill 1012XX, which repeals a $5 tax on hotel and motel rooms, and two other bills that are estimated to help fund teacher pay raises and increased education funding.

Fallin signed HB 3375, which allows tribal casinos to use traditional roulette and dice games, which were specifically prohibited since a 2004 vote of the people. Exclusivity fees generated by the change will put substantial additional dollars into education.

The governor also signed HB 1019XX, which will require third-party online retailers to collect and remit sales tax back to state coffers. It will affect purchases made through sites like Amazon, when the seller is someone other than Amazon. It is estimated to bring in about $20.5 million for public schools.

The House of Representatives and Senate voted to repeal the hotel-motel tax, which was included in a larger revenue package, HB 1010XX. That bill raised a variety of revenue to pay for an average $6,100 teacher pay raise, and added $50 million in new revenue for textbooks and school supplies.

Fallin says today’s actions should complete funding public schools for the 2019 fiscal year. She encouraged legislators to turn attention now on other issues, such as criminal justice, and address the financial needs of other core services, such as public safety and health and human services, in finishing work on the 2019 fiscal year budget.