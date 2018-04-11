Posted: Apr 11, 2018 6:05 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2018 6:05 AM

Bill Lynch

Four men have been arrested and more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered following a drug bust coordinated by the Osage County Sheriff's Department Monday night. Veng Xiong, Ken Lee, Xiongkou Her and Kosh Kash Cannady Lor have been booked by the County Sheriff's Department under charges of trafficking in illegal drugs and use of a firearm in the commitment of a felony offense, the suspects were found armed with an AK-47, several handguns and shotguns and in possession of 5 pounds of methamphetamine which holds a street value of more than $100,000.