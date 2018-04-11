Posted: Apr 11, 2018 7:35 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2018 7:35 AM

Bill Lynch

Statewide election activity begins officially at 8 am Today, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, when the official candidate filing period opens, Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the Osage County Election Board, said today.

Candidates for state offices file with the Secretary of the State Election Board in Oklahoma City. Candidates for county offices file with the Secretary of the County Election Board.

Chouteau said that the following county offices will be filled this year:

County Assessor

County Treasurer

County Commissioner District #1

County Commissioner District #3

For more election-related information, call the County Election Board at (918) 287-3036 or email OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov, visit www.elections.ok.gov or visit our website at www.osage.okcounties.org.