Posted: Apr 11, 2018 9:08 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2018 9:08 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Candidates who want their name on the ballot for the June Primary or the November General Election started filing Wednesday morning. Candidates for county offices such as County Assessor, County Treasurer, or District 1 or 3 commissioner file at the county election board. State and Federal offices file with the secretary of the State Election Board.

Wynona's Eddie Fields was the first to file for the office of Lieutenant Governor. Incumbent Lieutenant Governor, Todd Lamb says he's ready for t hat long job interview to be the state's next Governor.

The filing period is open until 5 o'clock on Friday.