News


Local News

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 10:03 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2018 10:03 AM

Local State House Races Will Be Contested

Share on RSS

 

Charlie Taraboletti
Voters will have a contested race for State Representative in the District 10 and District 11 races.  Incumbent Representative, Travis Dunlap has two Republican challengers.  Copan's 39 year-old Judd Strom and Nowata's 23 year-old Michael McFarland filed on the first day of the filing period.  Both are Republicans.
 
Earl Sears is term limited.  74 year-old Martin Garber and 59year-old Derrell Fincher have filed for the seat.  Again, both are Republicans and both are from Bartlesville.
 
The filing period continues through 5 o'clock Friday afternoon.

« Back to News