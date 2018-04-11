Posted: Apr 11, 2018 10:03 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2018 10:03 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Voters will have a contested race for State Representative in the District 10 and District 11 races. Incumbent Representative, Travis Dunlap has two Republican challengers. Copan's 39 year-old Judd Strom and Nowata's 23 year-old Michael McFarland filed on the first day of the filing period. Both are Republicans.

Earl Sears is term limited. 74 year-old Martin Garber and 59year-old Derrell Fincher have filed for the seat. Again, both are Republicans and both are from Bartlesville.

The filing period continues through 5 o'clock Friday afternoon.