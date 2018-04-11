Posted: Apr 11, 2018 1:42 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2018 1:42 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Tulsa man is in the Washington County Correctional Facility for two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

According to an affidavit, Jacob Brown was a resident in Tulsa County and moved to Bartlesville without authorization. The affidavit states that he was approached by an officer, and after some questioning he was asked to return to Tulsa or register with the Bartlesville Police Department. Several weeks later, Brown was contacted and he stated that he was still in Bartlesville and had not registered.

Officers then made contact with Brown and found that he was living with another woman who had a younger daughter. Based on his level of being a sex offender, Brown is not allowed in a home with a child that is not his biological or step-child. The residence that he was in, was additionally not far enough from a school, as he was required to be 500 feet away and the residence was less than 200 feet away.

Brown's next court date is set for April 27.