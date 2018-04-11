Posted: Apr 11, 2018 3:52 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2018 3:52 PM

Ben Nicholas

As announced earlier, Bartlesville Public Schools will be back in session on Thursday, along with other districts like Copan Public Schools, Barnsdall Public Schools, and Dewey Public Schools, who returned on Wednesday.

However, not every school district in the area will be returning to classes. Nowata Public Schools, Caney Valley Oklahoma, and Pawhuska Public Schools have all announced that they will not be in session on Thursday.

At this time, administrators are looking into possible make up days and time, as they decide on when to return.