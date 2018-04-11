Posted: Apr 11, 2018 3:58 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2018 3:58 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

After the frist day of the filing period there are no contested races in Washington County. Incumbent Assessor Todd Mathes, Treasurer Melissa Thornbugh, District One Commissioner Mitch Antle, and District Three Commissioner Mike Dunlap have filed for re-election.

The filing period will continue through 5 o'clock Friday afternoon. Candidates for county office file with the election board in their respective counties.