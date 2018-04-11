Posted: Apr 11, 2018 4:04 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2018 4:24 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Osage County voters will have a choice in their election for assessor. After the first day if filings, Republicans Ed Quinton, Jr. and Natasha Yancey of Pawhuska filed for the office. So did Democrat, LIsa Taylor, also of Pawhuska.

In other races, Democrat, Sally Hulse of Pawhuska filed for County Treasurer and Democrat Darren McKinney filed for the District Three Commissioner's seat. No one filed for the District One Commissioner's office on the first day.

The filing period is open through 5 o'clock on Friday.