Posted: Apr 11, 2018 4:08 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2018 4:08 PM
Two Contested Nowata County Races
Charlie Taraboletti
There are two contested races in Nowata County so far. Incumbent District One Commissioner Curtis Barnes is challenged by Burke LaRue. Newly appointed Sheriff, Kenny Freeman drew a challenge from Tery Sue Bennett. Incumbent treasurer Lynn Wesson and current assessor Dave Neely filed for re-election.
The filing period runs through Friday afternoon at 5 o'clock.
