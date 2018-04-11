Posted: Apr 11, 2018 4:08 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2018 4:08 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

There are two contested races in Nowata County so far. Incumbent District One Commissioner Curtis Barnes is challenged by Burke LaRue. Newly appointed Sheriff, Kenny Freeman drew a challenge from Tery Sue Bennett. Incumbent treasurer Lynn Wesson and current assessor Dave Neely filed for re-election.

The filing period runs through Friday afternoon at 5 o'clock.