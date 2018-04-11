Posted: Apr 11, 2018 4:22 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2018 4:44 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Two Republicans and a Democrat filed for the First District congressional seat Jim Bridenstine will vacate at the end of his term. Repubicans Tim Harris and Kevin Hern filed for the seat. The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Tim Gilpin. The District Two seat held by Markwayne Mullin saw Democrat Elijah McIntosh file to challenge Jarrin Jackson and Brian Jackson. Incumbent Third District Congressman Frank Lucas filed for re-election to his seat.

There are eight candidates so far for Oklahoma's next governor. A six-person field of Republicans is made up of Barry Gowdy, Gary Richardson, Christopher Barnett, Mick Cornett, Dan Fisher, and Todd Lamb. Democrat Connie Johnson and Libertarian Joe Exotic also filed for the job.

On day one there are three Republicans and a Democrat who filed for the Lieutenant Governor's seat. Democrat Anastasia Pittman will face Republicans Eddie Fields, Dominique Block, and Dana Murphy.

There are two candidates for the District 11 District Judge's seat held by Curtis DeLapp. Linda Thomas and Alan Gentges filed for the office. Russell Vaclaw filed for re-election to his seat as Associate District Judge for Washington County. Judge Carl Gibson filed for re-election to his seat as Associate District Judge for Nowata County.

The filing period closes at 5 o'clock Friday afternoon.