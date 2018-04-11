Posted: Apr 11, 2018 4:28 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2018 4:28 PM

Max Gross

A recent graduate of Bartlesville High School is already making a major impact on the softball diamond at the collegiate level. Abbey Ely has garnered attention for the incredible start her college career has gotten off to pitching for Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Ely has started 15 of the 33 games in the circle for the Lady Eagles this season. She boasts a 6-7 record with a 4.33 ERA halfway through her freshman campaign. OKWU head coach Caty Reeves has been struck by the poise of her young pitcher.

Ely struggled in her most recent outing against Friends on Tuesday. However, Ely dazzled last week putting together two gems against Ottawa and St. Mary, allowing just three earned runs in 13 2/3 innings pitched. She was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Ely and fellow-hurler Ashleigh Capps have accounted for all but 25 innings pitched this season. Coach Reeves says Capps has been a great resource for Ely.

The Lady Eagles are 18-15 on the season overall. Oklahoma Wesleyan softball is back in action on Saturday for another conference twin bill against Bethel.

(PHOTO COURTESY: OKWU Athletics/Instagram)