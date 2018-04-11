Posted: Apr 11, 2018 5:15 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2018 5:15 PM

Ben Nicholas

As a result of the dry and windy weather, Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox has announced that several fires were sparked in Washington County.

Cox says a several fires south of Wann were ignited this afternoon, and some flames near Ramona were ablaze too. He says that the weather is a big factor as to why these are starting, and in the fires that he was working they were started by the remnants of a controlled burn.

Cox says that at this time 4040 Road out of Wann is closed and Highway 123 near Woolaroc is being watched for closure. He issued one important piece of advice.

Washington and Osage Counties are currently in a Red Flag Warning, and any outdoor burning activities should not be attempted. However, this is not a burn ban.