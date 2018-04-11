Posted: Apr 11, 2018 5:21 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2018 5:21 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man is in the Washington County Correctional Facility on a charge related to a previous incident he was in trouble for.

According to an affidavit, David Bradshaw was charged with another count of Domestic Abuse. The affidavit states in the first incident that Bradshaw went to an ex-girlfriend's house and started going though her garage. A woman then came out and yelled at him, he hit her several times on the head with a closed fist, causing her to fall to the floor. While on her back, Bradshaw continued to hit her before leaving the residence on foot and being picked up down the road.

In the second incident, an affidavit states that Bradshaw assaulted the ex-girlfriend after an argument regarding a blanket. The affidavit says that Bradshaw head-butted the woman and then punched her in the middle of her chest, before punching her in the ribs on her left side.

Bradshaw was ordered to be in court next on May 2 at 9 that morning.