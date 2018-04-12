Posted: Apr 12, 2018 6:24 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2018 6:24 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville KLIFE's new activity center will become a reality thanks to hundreds of donors who helped the local organization meet its initial goal in its Fortify Tomorrow capital campaign.

Fortify Campaign Co-Chair Michele Robertson announced Wednesday morning the non-profit had reached its goal.

The more than 3 million dollars will allow KLife to upgrade its facilities by building an 8,000 square-foot activity center at 1815 Hillcrest Drive.

Robertson envisions the new KLIFE center as a place where youth will be able to watch movies, play pool, listen to concerts, play basketball, dance, eat, laugh and sing or simply hang out with others. The facility designed by Keleher Architects will meet the needs for outdoor and indoor activities. Plans call for including a fire pit, volleyball court and pavilion, along with an indoor club room, stage, costume room, refreshment bar and more.

Bartlesville KLIFE was established in 1987 as one of the first chapters in a national organization dedicated to working alongside churches and families to teach and encourage students. The organization serves students from elementary age through high school.