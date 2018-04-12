Posted: Apr 12, 2018 1:36 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2018 2:59 PM

Max Gross

A woman found with hypodermic needles in her purse was booked into to police custody. Penny Hayes stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia for an incident that occured earlier this week.

According to an affidavit, Hayes was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over by a Bartlesville police officer. Upon engaging the driver the officer noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and he explained that was enough probable cause to search the vehicle.

Hayes admitted to the officer that she found some needles on the floorboard of the vehicle and she put them in her purse. The officer searched the purse and found a container with a powdery residue. He also found several hypodermic needles that held a clear liquid. Also in the bag were two spoons that contained residue of substance later confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Hayes saw her bond set at $1,000.