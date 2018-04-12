Posted: Apr 12, 2018 2:57 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2018 2:57 PM

Ben Nicholas

An out of state woman is in the Washington County Correctional Facility on multiple charges. Kim Watts was charged with being a Fugitive from Justice out of Missouri and for Public Intoxication.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to a local hotel where a female was lying on the ground. Police noted that she was unsteady on her feet, had slurred speech, would not answer questions she was asked and appeared to be intoxicated.

After checking a driver's license, she was identified as Watts, and dispatch advised the officers that she had warrants out of Missouri. At this time, Watts began yelling and making vulgar statements.

Watts did waive her extradition back to Missouri. Bond was set at $5,000 and she was ordered to appear in court next on April 27.