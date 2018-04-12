Posted: Apr 12, 2018 3:50 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2018 3:50 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville woman appeared in court on Tuesday on one new charge. Bonnie Stoy was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance from an incident that occurred over the weekend.

According to an affidavit, an officer made a traffic stop and dispatch advised that the driver had a suspended drivers license. Stoy was identified and placed in handcuffs.

An inventory of her vehicle was performed and a bag of chips were found between the passenger seat. In the bag of chips was a bag of methamphetamine, weighing about a half gram. Stoy told the officer that the bag of chips were hers, as she was eating them, but she did not know the meth was inside.

Stoy's Bond was set at $500 and was ordered back to court on May 2.