Posted: Apr 12, 2018 7:16 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2018 7:16 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Nowata County now has two contested races for county commissioner. Troy Friddle filed against incumbent District Three Commissioner, Bud Fros on Thursday. The District One race saw incumbent District One Commissioner Curtis Barnes draw a challenged from Burke LaRue on Wednesday. Newly appointed Sheriff, Kenny Freeman drew a challenge from Terry Sue Barnett. Incumbent treasurer Lynn Wesson and current assessor Dave Neely filed for re-election.

The filing period runs through Friday afternoon at 5 o'clock.