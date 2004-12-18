Posted: Apr 13, 2018 10:42 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2018 10:42 AM

Bill Lynch

As of Noon Friday the District 36 seat for the House of Representative will be a contested race. The incumbent, Republican Representative Sean Roberts had not yet filed for re-election however, it is believed he planned to do so. Filing against Roberts were two Republication Candidates, Louise Redcorn and Jared Lemmons. Redcorn is most recently the former proprietor of the Barnsdall Located Bigheart Times, and Lemmons is the Agricultural Educator and FFA Educator for Pawhuska Public Schools.

Redcorn and Lemmons each discussed some of the reasons they chose to run for District 36.

Redcorn said education and the Oklahoma incarceration rates need to be addressed at the state level, and that the District 36 Representative needs to be approachable.

Lemmons saideducation budgets need to be addressed, but the Agricultural industry also needs a representative voice in the House.