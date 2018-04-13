Posted: Apr 13, 2018 11:01 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2018 12:48 PM

Ben Nicholas

A fire has been reported at the Trinity Church in Nowata. At this time, Nowate Fire Department has confirmed that there is a fire, and they are on the scene working on the fire.

Nowata Fire Dispatch says that there are 13 other fire crews working to control this fire, and the building is a total loss. However, there are no injuries reported at this time. No cause of the fire has been determined yet.

Nowata Police have announced that Cherokee at Willow is shut down due to the fire, and they ask that you find an alternate route if traveling.

We will have more information for you as it becomes available.