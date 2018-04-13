Posted: Apr 13, 2018 1:09 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2018 3:42 PM

Ben Nicholas

A fire ignited at the Trinity Church in Nowata on Friday morning around 11. The Nowata Fire Department responded to the fire, and had to call in other crews to help assist.

Nowata Fire Dispatch says that there were 13 other fire crews working to control the fire, and the building is a total loss. No cause of the fire has been determined yet. However, there are no injuries reported at this time.