Posted: Apr 13, 2018 1:30 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2018 1:30 PM

Ben Nicholas

Terra Thomas walked away March 8 from Turley Residential Center in Tulsa.

Thomas is white, about 5-feet 4-inches tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes.

When she walked away, she was serving time for possession of controlled substance out of Okmulgee County.

Callers with information on Thomas can call our escapee hotline at (866) 363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.