Posted: Apr 13, 2018 3:12 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2018 3:12 PM

Max Gross

Shots fired at a Bartlesville apartment complex led to the arrest of a 22-year-old Bartlesville man. Bruner Windell III stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing a charge of feloniously possessing a firearm and reckless conduct with a firearm.

According to affidavit, multiple calls were received regarding several shots heard at the Brookhaven apartments. Two witness says they saw a man wearing a black shirt and white shorts but they could not identify any more physical features.

The witnesses advised the shooter went into apartment after the shots were fired. The officers went to the apartment and found four men inside. The witness properly identified Windell as the shooter.

When asked if he had a gun Windell stated, he was a felon and he wouldn’t have a firearm. A search warrant was issued for the apartment and the officer recovered a Smith & Wesson revolver handgun under a bathroom sink. A box of ammunition was also found.

Windell will appear in court next on May 17.