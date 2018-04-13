Posted: Apr 13, 2018 4:09 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2018 4:21 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

It is a crowded field of candidates for the office of Oklahoma Governor. There are nine Republicans, two Democrats, and three Libertarians who will be asking for your vote. The GOP field is made up of Barry Gowdy of Elk City, Gary Richardson, Christopher Barnett, and Kevin Stitt of Tulsa, Mick Cornett and Todd Lamb of Oklahoma City, Dan Fisher of El Reno, Eric Foutch of McCloud, and Gary Jones of Cache. The two Democrats are Connie Johnson of Forest Park and former Attorney General Drew Edmondson of Oklahoma City. Joe Exotic of Wynnewood, Chris Powell of Bethany, and Rex Lawhorn of Broken Arrow filed as Libertarians.

Republicans, Democrats, and Libertarians will vote in a primary election June 26th to narrow the field to a single candidate from each party. If no one received more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary, then the top two candidates for that office will face each other in an August runoff.