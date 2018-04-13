Posted: Apr 13, 2018 4:25 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2018 4:25 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Washington County voters will have a choice for District 1 and District 3 County Commissioner. Incumbent District One Commissioner Mitch Antle will face Democrat Tom Scott in the November General Election. Incumbent District Three Commissioner Mike Dunlap faces Republican Sydney Barnes in the June Primary.

County Assessor Todd Mathes and County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrough are unopposed in their bid for re-election.