Posted: Apr 13, 2018 4:33 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2018 4:33 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Osage County voters will have a choice in their election for assessor. After the first day if fillings, Republicans Ed Quinton, Jr. and Natasha Yancey of Pawhuska filed for the office. So did Democrat, LIsa Taylor, also of Pawhuska.

In other races, Democrat, Sally Hulse of Pawhuska filed for County Treasurer. Democrat Darren McKinney filed for the District Three Commissioner's seat. Republicans Randall Jones and Jeff Clymer and Democrat Jerry Howerton filed for the District One Commissioner's seat.