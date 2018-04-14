Posted: Apr 14, 2018 8:08 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2018 8:09 AM

Bill Lynch

At the close of filing Friday evening the District 36 seat for the House of Representative will be a heavily contested race. The incumbent, Republican Representative Sean Roberts has filed for re-election. Filing against Roberts were four additional Republication Candidates, Louise Redcorn of Pawhuska, Jared Lemmons of Pawhuska, J Paul Ganzel of Hominy, and Jordan Lauffer of Skiatook.

For the Oklahoma Senate District 10 Seat, the incumbent Senator Eddie Fields has filed to run in the Lieutenant Governor. Filing for the the District 10 seat will be Bill Coleman of Ponca City, Gary Lanham of Hominy, and Amber Roberts of Hominy.