Posted: Apr 16, 2018 10:24 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2018 10:24 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville School board will consider changes in leadership at three of its schools at its meeting tonight. Superintendent Chuck McCauley will recommend that Angie Linthacum become the new Principal at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School next school year and that Tammie Krause wouild move from that position to become the Principal at Richard Kane Elementary.

Kane’s current principal, Shelly White, shared her decision in March to become an Instructional Coach at Hoover next school year.

The superintendent will also recommend Shawn Imhoff to replace Ariel Ortega as the Assistant Principal at Central Middle School in 2018-19 because Mr. Ortega and his family will move to Texas this summer.

Imhoff, who will become the Assistant Principal at Central, comes to the district from a middle school counseling position in Independence. Prior to that, she served as a counselor at Bartlesville’s Jane Phillips Elementary School in 2016-17, as a middle school principal in Nowata from 2012-2016.

Tonight's school board meeting is set for 5:30 at the Education Service Center on South Jennings.