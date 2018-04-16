Posted: Apr 16, 2018 12:35 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2018 12:35 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning where several forms were approved so that work on projects could continue in the future. Commissioner Mitch Antle says that these forms were just normal forms that were needed from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Washington County Emergency Management Director, Kary Cox, requested payment for the Emergency Management Program Grant for the 2nd Quarter, which was approved. All other items, including recites, were approved and received.

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9:30 in the Commissioners' Meeting Room.