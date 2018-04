Posted: Apr 16, 2018 10:46 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2018 10:46 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Public Works Authority met for a brief meeting on Monday evening after the Dewey City Council. There were no items of business scheduled, however, City Manager Kevin Trease noted that work was still being done at the baseball fields, and that things right now were "very quiet."

There were no items to approve.