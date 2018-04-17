News


Silver Alert Issued for Nowata County Man

Charlie Taraboletti
The Nowata County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for 77 year-old John Daniels of Delaware Monday night.  The alert indicates Daniels is under  medical treatment and was last seen at his home at about 5:30 Sunday evening near the intersection of County Roads 18 and 411.  
 
Daniels is considered to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death due to a disability. Authorities say he is under guardianship and unable to handle his own affairs.
 
Daniels may be in a 96 Chevy truck with a GMC front grill.  The vehicle could have an Oklahoma license plat with the number 990KPL or CRC779.  He was traveling with a white and tan dog.  If you seen Mr. Daniels you are asked to call the Nowata County Sheriff's Office or your local police authorities.

