Posted: Apr 17, 2018 1:16 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2018 1:16 PM

Ben Nicholas

With windy and dry conditions across much of Oklahoma, a governors burn ban has been enacted for most of the western counties in the state.

At this time, Washington and Nowata counties are not under this burn ban, however, Osage County is. The ban enacts two principles, that individuals are responsible for their actions and the results of their activities, and reasonable caution must be exercised with respect to the existing high fire danger and extra precautionary measures must be taken to prevent wildfires.

While not under that burn ban, Washington County Emergency Management does still ask for caution as wildfires have been rampant around the area within the last month. Director Kary Cox says that several fires he has worked on recently are a result of a “controlled burn” not being fully taken care of.