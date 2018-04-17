Posted: Apr 17, 2018 1:37 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2018 1:41 PM

Max Gross

A man pulled over for speeding on Highway 75 was arrested when the vehicle he was traveling in showed up as stolen. Deonte Miller stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of speeding, driving under suspension and possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to an affidavit, Miller was one of three drivers in a pack of cars traveling between 82 and 87 miles per hour while going northbound on U.S. 75. An officer traveling southbound saw the cars traveling at a high rate of speed and immediately turned around to initiate a traffic stop.

The officer approached Miller’s vehicle and noticed a strong odor of marijuana while checking his ID and insurance verification.

After running the tag on the vehicle the officer saw multiple alerts that showed the car reported as stolen. Out of Missouri. This was due to failure to pay loans and return the vehicle.

Miller was then placed in handcuffs and taken to the Washington County Jail. Miller will next appear in court on May 30.