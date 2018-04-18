News
Local News
Posted: Apr 18, 2018
City Council to May Ask Voters to Decide
Charlie Taraboletti
The Bartlesville City Council will meet at noon on Friday. The Agenda calls for the council to act on an arbitration decision regarding Local 200 of the International Association of Fire Fighters and the city. It’s possible that the council could ask voters to decide which one of the last two best offers should be accepted as the collective bargaining agreement between the city and the firefighters.
