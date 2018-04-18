Posted: Apr 18, 2018 4:03 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2018 4:03 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council will meet at noon on Friday. The Agenda calls for the council to act on an arbitration decision regarding Local 200 of the International Association of Fire Fighters and the city. It’s possible that the council could ask voters to decide which one of the last two best offers should be accepted as the collective bargaining agreement between the city and the firefighters.