Posted: Apr 18, 2018 4:06 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2018 4:06 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Water department crews will start work on a new section of Bartlesville next week. The testing and flushing of fire hydrants started on Sunday. The crews will start work Monday morning testing hydrants at the Caney River and moving west to State Highway 123 from 11th Street to the southern City Limits. The process can dislodge deposits on water pipes, so officials remind you that those deposits can discolor the water and so you should use caution while laundering clothes. The flushing process will take place between the hours of 7 each morning and 3 o’clock Monday through Friday.