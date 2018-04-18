Posted: Apr 18, 2018 7:17 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2018 7:18 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Tulsa attorney is challenging the candidacy of Republican Attorney General Mike Hunter, claiming Hunter is not eligible to seek the office because he purchased a home and lived in Virginia within the last ten years.

Republican attorney general candidate Gentner Drummond filed the contest of candidacy paperwork on Tuesday, along with evidence showing Hunter and his wife bought a home in Virginia and lived there while Hunter worked in Washington, D.C.

Hunter acknowledged living in Virginia, but says he maintained his legal residency and voted in Oklahoma and that he meets the legal definition of a qualified elector in the state Constitution. He called Drummond's filing "absurd and frivolous."

Contests of candidacy are decided by the three-member State Election Board. Public hearings begin next week.