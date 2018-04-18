Posted: Apr 18, 2018 7:23 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2018 7:23 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

You are invited to a tree planting ceremony. The city will plant a Nuttall Oak in Douglas Park at 11 o'clock Saturday morning.

This is the 35th year that the City of Bartlesville has hosted a tree planting ceremony in recognition of Arbor Day.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma will provide free tree seedlings and will give away tree tip books with information on how to properly place and care for a tree.

There will be free hot dogs.