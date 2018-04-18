Posted: Apr 18, 2018 9:49 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2018 9:49 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra has one more concert this season as it celebrates 60 years as Bartlesville’s own orchestra. The final concert of the 60th Diamond Anniversary Season will welcome the highly-acclaimed Annie Moses Band on Saturday evening, May 5th at 7:30.

All the members from the Annie Moses Band are family. The group is named after their great-grandmother – and they are all Julliard-trained instrumentalists, skilled arrangers, and songwriters.

The Annie Moses sound ranges from American country, folk and bluegrass to pop and jazz with a rock twist, all rooted in classical training.

The Annie Moses Band will perform selections from their “American Rhapsody” album, accompanied by the Bartlesville Symphony under the direction of Maestro Lauren Green.

The program includes ‘Summertime’ and another Gershwin hit with a Nashville twist, Rhapsody in Bluegrass; the 'Hoedown' from Aaron Copland’s Rodeo; traditional songs including the evergreen Shenandoah; and other originals composed by the band's six siblings.