Posted: Apr 18, 2018 3:08 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2018 4:14 PM

Max Gross

A man seen stumbling out of his vehicle was booked into the Washington County Jail earlier this week. Dennis Pendleton stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing a charge of driving under the influence and driving under suspension.

According to an affidavit, an officer observed Pendleton pull into a residence and exit his vehicle. Pendleton walked toward the back yard of the residence and was observed to be very unsteady on his feet.

The officer then made contact with Pendleton and observed a strong odor resembling an alcoholic beverage. Pendleton spoke in slurred manner and his eyes were observed to be red and watery. He was also swaying side-to-side while speaking with the officer.

Pendleton struggled to complete the walk and turn test. He claimed that one of his legs was shorter than the other as the reason for his struggles.

The officer then asked Pendleton to take a breath test to which he refused. Pendleton stated, “It won’t help me.”

Pendleton’s bond was set at $7,500. He is scheduled to appear in court next on May 18.