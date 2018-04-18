Posted: Apr 18, 2018 3:47 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2018 3:47 PM

Ben Nicholas

A jury has found 38-year-old Kevin Dewayne Leffler of Tulsa, guilty of possessing an unregistered firearm after prior felony convictions, and possessing and intending to distribute methamphetamine.

The jury determined that Leffler illegally possessed six firearms, including a loaded .45 caliber pistol, two conventional shotguns, a rifle, an assault rifle, and a sawed-off shotgun. The jury also found that the sawed-off shotgun was possessed in furtherance of Leffler’s intent to traffic approximately 42 grams of methamphetamine. Leffler was acquitted of knowingly possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Leffler faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, a fine of $250,000, and five years supervised release for the Felon in Possession of Firearm charge and the Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime charge; a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000, and three years supervised release for the Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine charge; a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years supervised release for the Felon in Possession of an Unregistered Firearm charge.