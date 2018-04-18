Posted: Apr 18, 2018 3:55 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2018 3:55 PM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin has signed a bill that helps protect victims from their sex offenders.

Fallin signed House Bill 1124, which prohibits sex offenders from living within 2,000 feet and loitering within 1,000 feet from their victims’ homes. Under current Oklahoma law, sex offenders are banned from living near places like schools and playgrounds, but it does not apply to a sex offender living near his or her adult victim.

The measure passed unanimously in both chambers: 92-0 in the House of Representatives and 44-0 in the Senate.

HB 1124, named the “Justice for Danyelle Act of 2018,” takes effect November 1. It is named after Danyelle Dyer, of Bristow, whose attacker moved next door to her last year.