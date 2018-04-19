News
Kismet Okyere Repeats Youth of the Year
Kismet Okyere does it again! Okyere is the Boys & Girls Club State Youth of the Year for 2018.
Boys and Girls Club Executive Director, Jason Barta says Okyere received the award Wednesday.
Barta says the club's staff and board is happy for and proud of the remarkable young woman. The Bartlesville club has had three previous wins but this is the first repeat of the award.
Barta says Okyere reflected the honor back to the staff that has stood beside her for the past twelve years.
There will be a reception at 3:30 to honor Kismet Okyere.
