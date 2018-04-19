Posted: Apr 19, 2018 9:55 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2018 9:55 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

An Oklahoma man has been found not guilty by reason of insanity in the fatal stabbing of his father, who served as the state's labor commissioner at the time of his death.

Authorities say Christian Costello fatally stabbed his father, Mark Costello, in August 2015 at an Oklahoma City ice cream shop. On Wednesday, Oklahoma County District Judge Ray Elliott found Costello not guilty by reason of insanity and ordered that Costello be sent to the state hospital for treatment.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed with the decision. District Attorney David Prater tells The Oklahoman that Christian Costello is "severely mentally ill."

Costello's mother, Cathy Costello, witnessed the stabbing. In a statement, she called Wednesday's decision "the best possible outcome."