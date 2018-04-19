Posted: Apr 19, 2018 10:43 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2018 10:43 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Former Bartlesville REMAX realtor, Tammie Mooreland was on Wednesday's broadcast of Let's Make a Deal and she won. Mooreland takes an every-other-year trip with her cousins and last July 27th the cousins visited Let's Make a Deal. She says the show was originally set to air on November 21st but the network changed the schedule.

The cousins interviewed as a group of seven. She says you didn't know if you were chosen until they call your name. Mooreland and her daughter, Rachel were on together and Rachel won a trip to Lake Tahoe. Mooreland says when it was time to re-live the experience, the 9-month gap made it seem brand new.

Mooreland says you can watch her again on CBS dot com or on Dish or Direct TV on-demand. She says it was fun to stay home from work, watch TV, and keep up with her friends.

Mooreland's Cousin Marilyn was also on the program. Mooreland's son Miles spent the summer of 2016 as an intern at KWON.